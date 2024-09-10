Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $592.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

