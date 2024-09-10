NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Tardan Francois Sells 1,661 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 106.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 462.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,671.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

