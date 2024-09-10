NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 983.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,217,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

