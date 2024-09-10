NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 905.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gerber LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

