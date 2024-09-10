Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 833,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

NCLH opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.71. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

