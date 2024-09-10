Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 5,355 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after buying an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after buying an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after buying an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.