Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 607,413 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 378,931 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

