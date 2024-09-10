Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 10,595 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,479,000 after purchasing an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,424.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 509,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

