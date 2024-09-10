Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 7,068 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

