Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 951 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 120.0% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $3,983,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $366.97 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.20.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

