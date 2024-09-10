Oak Thistle LLC Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 335,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after buying an additional 229,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.