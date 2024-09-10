Oak Thistle LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.00.

Shares of PH opened at $580.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

