Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $480.34 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

