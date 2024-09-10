Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $165,479.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,389 shares of company stock worth $6,999,209. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

