Oak Thistle LLC Invests $310,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,529 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,971 shares of company stock worth $10,314,285 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

