Oak Thistle LLC Invests $363,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Lincoln National by 106.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

