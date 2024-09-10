Oak Thistle LLC Invests $463,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,757.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,401.01 and a 52 week high of $1,899.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,754.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,764.48.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

