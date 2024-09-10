Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

