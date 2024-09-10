Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,363,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $44,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

LOPE stock opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.72 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

