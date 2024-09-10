Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Insider Activity

In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,790. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.