Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

