Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

