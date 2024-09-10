Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

