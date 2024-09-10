Oak Thistle LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after acquiring an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,808,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after buying an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

