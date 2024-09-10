Oak Thistle LLC Sells 999 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,491,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,383,000 after buying an additional 98,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,129,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 474,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $75,194,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

