Oak Thistle LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $70.92.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

