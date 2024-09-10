Oak Thistle LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $248.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.