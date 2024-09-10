Oak Thistle LLC Takes $401,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $214.14 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average is $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

