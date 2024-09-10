Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

