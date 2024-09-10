Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,316,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Donaldson by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

