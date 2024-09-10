Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $168.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.55. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,292.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

