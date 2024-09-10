Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

