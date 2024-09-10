Oak Thistle LLC Trims Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 4,375.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

