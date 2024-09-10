Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after acquiring an additional 456,197 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,807,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,346,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 335,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWEN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 253.03%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

