ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 2,238 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 430,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,234.91.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 4,376 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $27,787.60.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

