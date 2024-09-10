ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Jayesh Sahasi Sells 1,941 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,471.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 717,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,713.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,285 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $14,075.60.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $28,371.80.

On Thursday, July 11th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,800 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $18.00.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ON24 by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

