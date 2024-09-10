Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.