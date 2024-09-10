Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 107.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $189.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.77.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

