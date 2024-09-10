Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $949,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SLM were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

