Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

