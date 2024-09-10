Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,129,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

