Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

SLG opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

