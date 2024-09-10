Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,000 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.