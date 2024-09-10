Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 849 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integer were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.52. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

