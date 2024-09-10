Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,600 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

