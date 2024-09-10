Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 105,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

