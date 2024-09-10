Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 115.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,754.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

