Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 16,793 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.17.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

