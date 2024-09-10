Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 16,793 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
