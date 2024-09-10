Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

