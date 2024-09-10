Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.12. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 4,193 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

